Resurfacing projects underway in Troy

The City of Troy announced the 2022 Rebuild/Resurfacing Project on the following streetsstarted Monday, with the following revised schedule, which depending on weather and other conditions is subject to change:

• Oak Park Drive –Start Date: July 18, 2022

Portion of Oak Park Drive from Elba Hwy/Hwy 87 to the Overcup Drive intersection

• Tanyard Street – Tentative Start Date: July 18, 2022

Tanyard Street from Alphonsa Byrd Drive to the end

• Park Street – Tentative Start Date: July 21, 2022

Portion of Park Street from Second Avenue to Elm Street

• Elm Street – Tentative Start Date: July 26, 2022

Portion of Elm Street from S. Brundidge Street to Gibbs Street

• Elm Street/George Wallace Drive Intersection – Tentative Start Date: July 26, 2022

Intersection of Elm Street and George Wallace Drive

• Spradley Drive – Tentative Start Date: August 15, 2022

Portion of Spradley Drive from Todd Street west 250’

• Wildridge Drive – Tentative Start Date: August 29, 2022

Portion of Wildridge Drive from Spradley Drive to Ingram Drive

• Monticello Drive – Tentative Start Date: September 12, 2022

Portion of Monticello Drive from US Hwy 231 east 400’

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid these areas for the duration of this project. During construction, these streets may be reduced to one lane and/or closed at times.

Please use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement, and construction workers in these areas during construction. Continue to watch for pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your cooperation as we work to improve these areas.