Portion of Park Street in Troy to be closed temporarily on Tuesday

Published 7:10 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

The City of Troy released a notice on Monday to inform the public that the portion of Park Street between Elm Street and Gamble Street will be closed to traffic on July 19.

The reason for the temporary road closure is for an electric utility repair project. No traffic will be permitted on the closed section of Park Street from 6:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. on July 19.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area for the duration of the road closure. No traffic will be permitted on this section of Park Street during this closure and motorists that disregard the “road closed” and “do not enter” signs are subject to a fine.

For more information, contact the City of Troy Assistant General Manager of Utilities Solomon Brackett at (334) 566-0177.

