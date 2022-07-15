Troy Police Department, Arrests, July 16

June 27

Michael Eugene Allen, 53, was charged with theft.

Leigh Kyser Howard, 46, was charged on an alias warrant.

Joel Junior Meredith, 39, was charged on an alias warrant.

June 28

Callie Ruth Bell, 39, was charged with simple assault.

Donald R. Griffin, 57, was charged with shoplifting.

Tyeslia Shatorrey Lashae Mency, 36, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Nannette Stewart Brown, 53, was charged with contempt of court.

Connie Culpepper Robinette, 61, was charged with contempt of court.

Elizabeth Yuvonne Edgil, Age 42, was charged on six alias warrants.

June 29

Nicholas Shane Manning, 36, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Jason Adam Bell, 39, was charged with domestic violence.

Devin Marquinn Davenport, 28, was charged on three alias warrants.

A minor was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

June 30

Callie Ruth Bell, 39, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Rijuana Anette Dunbar, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Chelcie Umekia Datrex Mency, 29, was charged with failure to appear.