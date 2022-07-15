Obituaries, Saturday, July 16, 2022

Martha Lynn Davis Ellis

Martha Lynn Davis Ellis, age 78, of Troy, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Troy. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Rick Holbert and Reverend James Alexander officiating.

Martha Lynn, loving wife, mother and grandmother, was a dedicated teacher in the Troy City schools for 25 years. As she looked back on those days, she said “sixth grade boys were a challenge” and she loved that challenge and all of her students through the years. She had 12 siblings and loved spending time with them. Martha Lynn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school and served in the women’s ministry there. Hospitality was her life and she loved to decorate, arrange flowers, host a party or cook big meals for her children and grandchildren. She and her beloved husband, Earl, were instrumental in the development and vision for the revitalization of downtown Troy. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Loving survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Earl Ellis Sr.; children, Emory Earl Ellis, II (Emily), Dana Jemique Ellis McQuitty (Timothy), Kristy Anna Ellis Drinkwater (Adam); grandchildren, Emory Earl Ellis III (Hannah), Eric Nathanael McQuitty (Andria), Susannah Martha McQuitty Hornback (Samuel), William Curry Ellis, Samuel Davis McQuitty (Kellam), Gabriella Anna Ellis Aldridge (Jackson), Hattie Olivia McQuitty, Calvin James McQuitty, Alexandra Lynn Ellis, Lola Raquel Drinkwater, Joseph Penn Drinkwater, Jessica Hensley (Tanner), Jacob Green (Rebekah); great grandchildren, Vivian Lynn Ellis, Emory Earl Ellis IV, Emma Louise Hensley; and her siblings, Mary Sellers Davis King, Patricia Ann Davis Barnett, Paul Wayne Davis, and Claude Everidge Davis (Joyce).

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hattie Davis; daughter-in-law, Tonia Lynn Rodgers Ellis; her siblings, Byrl Davis Tate, Joseph Dekalb Davis, William Horace Davis, Merrill Kendrick Davis, Melvin Eugene Davis, Susan Elizabeth Carroll, Johnny Ezra Davis, and Raymond Oliver Davis.

The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to her caregivers, Jewel Boykin, Dorothy Gosha, Isha Boyd, Louise Siler; and to Dr. Robert Gilliam and the staff of Troy Regional Medical ICU for their care and kindness during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Troy, Troy City Schools, Covenant Christiaan School or the American Heart Association.

Bettie Herlong “Betsy” Colquett

Bettie Herlong “Betsy” Colquett, beloved mother, and Bibbie to her grandchildren, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00pm. A memorial service will be at 3:00pm with her former dance students as well as the sisters of the Delta Delta chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority from its founding to 1997 serving as honorary pallbearers. Dusty Taylor and Jason Reeves officiating.

Betsy, a native of Troy, attended Birmingham Southern College where she pledged Kappa Delta Sorority, and attended The University of Alabama before returning to Troy to live out her dream of teaching dance. She owned and operated Betsy Colquett School of Dance for 45 years, teaching and sharing her love of dance to thousands of students. She was instrumental in founding the Delta Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta on the campus of Troy University and she served in an advisory role until 1997.

She loved spending time with her family at the beach, at dance competitions, baseball fields, and weekly Sunday dinners. Having lunch at Sister’s with friends was a weekly ritual and she enjoyed her Lunch Bunch group as well. She was an amazing, strong, and graceful Southern lady who loved fiercely and completely.

During these first few days without her here, we have been looking through all the pictures and going through every note or letter that we have from her. Her granddaughter Lacey kept going back to the latest one she had received, which was a note from her wedding. Her Bibbie wrote out an acronym describing the qualities that Bibbie loved about her. As Lacey reflected through the memories, she thought of acronyms for each of the grandchildren, ones she knew that Bibbie would have written herself. Starting with the one Bibbie wrote Lacey, followed by the ones Lacey wrote on behalf of Bibbie:

“My Lacey”

Love you have brought into my heart

Answered all my prayers

Cherish you forever

Excellent in everything you do

You are my heart and soul

“My Will”

Wonderful in all that you have done

Intentional love for everyone you care about

Loved you with her whole heart

Laugh that makes everyone smile and fills me with joy

“My Drew”

Driven and determined to succeed

Really, really proud of you every day

Everyone’s sweetheart and especially mine

Willing to help whenever needed

“My Walker”

Whatever you desire, I will support you

Always thinking of others first

Loyal to all that you love

Kindness overflowing in all that you do

Eager to reach for the stars

Reliable and respectful- two favorite qualities

“My Ben”

Better because of you

Energetic smile when you enter the room

Noteworthy for making everyone laugh

“My Kate”

Know I am always with you

Always in my heart

The one to make me smile

Exactly what we all needed

Our Bibbie loved and she loved hard, especially her grandchildren, and if you were lucky enough to be loved by her, you knew it and you felt it each and every day. She never said, “I love you too” it was always “I love you more” and she meant it with all that she had.

Loving survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Stallworth (Brett), Elly Reeves (Jason); grandchildren, Lacey Ingram (Austin), Will Reeves, Drew Reeves, Walker Stallworth, Ben Reeves, and Kate Reeves; brother-in-law, Barney Burnett; niece, Traci Burnett Dailey; nephew Tully Burnett; and special friend, devoted caretaker, and cherished member of the family, L.A. Leverette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty Herlong, and her sister, Eleanor Burnett.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Brenda Green, a devoted caretaker for many years; Frances McLendon, and Carolyn Knight who gave up their evenings to care for her during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center or the First United Methodist Church Children and Youth Ministry.

Stella Diane Pinckard

Diane Pinckard passed away peacefully May 22, 2022 at The Heron Club at Prestancia in Sarasota, FL with her faithful dog, Sexy Rexy at her side.

She was a Troy native and pre-deceased by her parents, JB and Grace Pinckard, as well as brothers, James, David, and Rex. Born October 17, 1938, she was a graduate of Troy State with a degree in music. She retired from the State of Florida after a successful career as a band director and then as the first female district manager with Mutual of Omaha.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law Glenda Pinckard and Zabra Pinckard, as well as several nephews and cousins. Services are private.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601

