PCSO raids moonshine still

Published 5:41 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

Pike County Sheriff’s Office A team from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office recently destroyed a whiskey still in a rural area near the Bullock County line.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office recently destroy an illegal distilling operation in a remote location in the county.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas  said the PCSO had assistance from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office because the road to the illegal distillery originated in Bullock County, but crossed the county line into Pike, where the bootleggers set up shop.

“When we got there, we really had to destroy everything on the site,” Thomas said. “They have ways of telling if anyone has been in the area, and they won’t come back for a while. They had a really big operation and we destroyed about $5,000 worth of equipment and about another $5,000 worth of mash that was just about ready to run.”

Thomas said deputies destroyed two pumps, a generator, the still and about 50, 55-gallon drums of mash.

