Pike Lib to host baseball camp this month

Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Pike Liberal Arts School will host the Pike Lib Baseball Camp July 21-22 at Butch Austin Field.

Campers will be coached by PLAS baseball players and staff, receiving defensive, pitching and hitting instruction. There will also be a competitive game played between campers at the end of each day.

The camp is open to all children aged six to 12 years old and camp will take place at Butch Austin Field from 8 a.m. until noon on both July 21 and July 22. The cost for the camp is $70 for each camper. Anyone that wishes to sign their child up can do so at https://tinyurl.com/nacf996d.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Former Trojan Chandler Worthy turning heads in the CFL

Pike Lib hires Max Copeland as new peewee football coach

TPRD gets set for 14th Annual Summer Basketball Camp

Troy Post 70 gears up for 17U State Championship

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is the biggest concern facing your family right now?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events