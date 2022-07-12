Pike Lib to host baseball camp this month

Pike Liberal Arts School will host the Pike Lib Baseball Camp July 21-22 at Butch Austin Field.

Campers will be coached by PLAS baseball players and staff, receiving defensive, pitching and hitting instruction. There will also be a competitive game played between campers at the end of each day.

The camp is open to all children aged six to 12 years old and camp will take place at Butch Austin Field from 8 a.m. until noon on both July 21 and July 22. The cost for the camp is $70 for each camper. Anyone that wishes to sign their child up can do so at https://tinyurl.com/nacf996d.