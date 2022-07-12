Kat Deal at Pioneer Museum’s Free Admission Day on Saturday

For local talent, Kat Deal, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama has been a place for picking and singing and also for gaining deep appreciation for the pioneers who “cultivated” America.

Deal is now pursuing a graduate degree in English at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She plans a career as an English professor but music will remain a part of her life, whatever she does and wherever she goes.

On Saturday, Deal and Lenny Trawick, fellow singer/guitarist, will be the featured performers at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Free Admission Day Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m.

Deal said she is looking forward to being at the museum and to performing with Trawick, who was her guitar teacher when she was nine years old.

“I started singing at Ole Time Christmas at the museum and I enjoy every opportunity I have to singing there,” Deal said. “I sing all kinds of music – gospel, country, pop, rock and I also do some original songs. But, at the museum, I stick mainly to country because the vibes are good.”

Deal said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is a special place, and an important place.

“It’s the history of Pike County and of our pioneers,” she said. “The museum is a reminder of our past and how far we have come. It’s important that we don’t forget our past.”

Deal believes it’s important for young people to know what life was like back in the pioneer days and even in the more recent past.

“Knowing more about that, I have greater respect for those who lived before me,” she said. “I remember learning how butter was made and that it didn’t always come out of the refrigerator. I can’t image not having a refrigerator or sleeping on the kinds of beds the pioneers slept on. I can’t imagine what it would be like to live without a radio or TV or videos. It’s hard to even imagine what any of that would be like but visiting the museum helps me better understand how life used to be and to appreciate what we have more.”

Everyone is invited to step back in time and enjoy Admission Free Day at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.