Construction on resurfacing projects set to begin July 18

The City of Troy announced in a news release that the tentative start date for a number of resurfacing projects in the city are scheduled for July 18.

The 2022 Resurfacing Project will encompass portions of Oak Park Drive, Elm Street, Park Street, Tanyard Street, Spradley Drive, Wildridge Drive, Monticello Drive and the interception at Elm Street and George Wallace Drive.

The project is scheduled to begin with the resurfacing of the portion of Oak Park Drive from Elba Highway to the Overcup Drive intersection on July 18. The resurfacing of a portion of Elm Street from South Brundidge Street to Gibbs Street is also scheduled to begin July 18.

The tentative start date for the resurfacing of the intersection at Elm Street and George Wallace Drive is July 21. The portion of Park Street from Second Avenue to Elm Street is tentatively scheduled to begin July 26.

The tentative start date for the resurfacing of Tanyard Street from Alphonsa Byrd Drive to the end of Tanyard Street is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, while the start date for the resurfacing of the portion of Spradley Drive from Todd Street to West 250 is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Aug. 29 is the tentative start date for the resurfacing of the portion of Wildridge Drive from Spradley Drive to Ingram Drive, while the resurfacing of a portion of Monticello Drive from U.S. Highway 231 to East 400 is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.

The city is asking that motorists use alternate routes to avoid these areas for the duration of the project. During construction, these streets may be reduced to one lane and/or closed at times. Motorists are also asked to use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement and construction workers in these areas during construction.

For more information, contact the Project Engineer, Tim Ramsden, at (334) 488-5351.