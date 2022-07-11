Troy Post 70 gears up for 17U State Championship

The Troy Post 70 baseball squad will head to Madison this coming weekend to compete in the American Legion 17U State Championship.

The 17U squad is looking to repeat as State Champions and also looking for its third championship since 2018.

The 17U team will start with pool play in a 2:30 p.m. matchup with Post 107 Leeds on July 15 at Bob Jones High School before capping off day one against Post 31 Colbert Heights at 5 p.m. at Bob Jones High.

The 15U squad will also compete on Friday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Post 555 Shelby County and a 6 p.m. game with Post 229 Madison, both games at James Clemens High School.

Following pool play, teams will be seeded and single elimination tournament will commence on July 16. The championship game will be held at James Clemens High on July 17.