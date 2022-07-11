Lenny Trawick, Kat Deal headline free admission day at Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama celebrated America’s heritage with free admission on July 1 and 2, More than 200 people, local residents and travelers, took advantage of the opportunity to visit Pike County’s attraction.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said once again, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will celebrate the pioneer heritage of Pike County and Alabama by offering free admission from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Music is a large part of Alabama’s heritage and the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will proudly present local pickers and singers, Lenny Trawick and Kat Deal, in concert from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Lenny and Kat are well known here in Pike County and their talents are greatly appreciated,”

Tatom said. “Lenny has been making music for a long time. He and his music are widely known. Kat, a young talent, is going away to graduate school. She, as has Lenny, been a dedicated supporter of the museum and the community. We will miss her greatly.”

Tatom said, individually, the music of Trawick and Deal is outstanding, together, they are very special.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the music of two of our local talents and see the many positive changes to the museum over the last four years,” Tatom said. “Hopefully, those who come will consider being a member of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and enjoy the special events throughout the year as well as free admission during regular museum hours.”

Annual individual memberships are $25 and family memberships are $60 and good from the day of purchase. Donations are always greatly appreciated.