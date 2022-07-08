Sienna Cloud Studio hosts art show

The Pike County Art Guild hosted its Spring Art Show Reception at the end of June at Sienna Cloud Studio in downtown Troy. Looking back, it was all it was hoped it to be, said Jerry Johnson, studio owner and artist.

“There are so many talented and diverse visual artists living throughout Pike County and the Spring Art Show exhibit was just the tip of the iceberg,” Johnson said.”This inaugural member’s show of the Pike County Art Guild has excited all of us to encourage one another as artists who have visions of their world around them and within them. I couldn’t be more proud of this particular exhibit from 14 local artists. Some have been professionals for years. Some have recently begun their artist journeys. All have a perspective worth sharing and seeing.”

Johnson said, years ago, his desire, his vision was to establish an art/design studio in downtown Troy.

“Years ago, I dreamt of establishing an art/design studio downtown in Troy,” Johnson said. “At the time, I didn’t realize that it would be much more than just a place for me to work on my craft. Pleasantly, it has turned into a hub for many artists in the area and I am thrilled about this unexpected turn. I hope that there will be more art exhibits in the future highlighting our local artists.

“We are in no way in competition with any other gallery or studio in Troy. In fact, I feel that Sienna Cloud Creative (the studio where the Pike County Art Guild regularly meets) does a good job of supporting the other incredible art venues around Troy and Pike County. We helped sponsor TroyFest. Many of our members are quite active with the Johnson Center for the Arts, the International Arts Center at the University, the Troy Arts Council, and more. Since opening, we’ve partnered with “Make Art Troy” next door in a workshop and hope to do so again in the future.”

Johnson said the Spring Art Show reception was fantastic with many folks dropping in that had never been inside the Sienna Cloud Studio art space.

“It has taken several years to bring this place into shape and we are quite proud of the vibe, the aesthetic, the lighting, and the integrity of the preserved history of the building itself,” Johnson said. “I hope many others will come by and check us out in the future.”