Saturday, July 9, 2022, Obituaries

Dr. William M. Thomas

Dr. William M. Thomas, a true Trojan, departed to Heaven on July 7, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born an only child to Norman and Jewel Thomas of Troy on October 19, 1928. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3 pm at First Baptist Church of Troy with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at First Baptist Church in Troy.

After completing college at the University of Alabama and dental school at UAB, he served in the Navy as a dentist at Paris Island, South Carolina for two years. He then returned his hometown of Troy to as a dentist for fifty years from 1957 until 2007. In 1964 he married Hilda Thomas of Midland City and was blessed to father four children: Norma, William, II, Kimberly Jewel, and James Norman.

He is survived by his wife, children, their spouses, twelve grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Dr. Thomas loved his family, his patients, and people. He served as an active member and deacon in First Baptist Church and as a member and past president of the Lion’s Club. He enjoyed tennis, jogging, marksmanship, and waterskiing. He encouraged his children in these activities as they grew up.

Dr. Thomas will be greatly missed by his surviving family and friends.

Randy G. Moody

Randy G. Moody, age 72, went to be with his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Mr. Moody was a devout Christian who shared Christ readily, enjoyed discipling others and served as a role model to many through the years. He graduated Troy State university with a degree in marketing in 1973. Randy was an avid outdoorsman and athlete and spent many hours enjoying nature, running and lifting weights. Mr. Moody was loved and will be missed. Memorial services will be July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian church Troy, Alabama. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years; son, daughter and son-in-law, three grandchildren, his sister and nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAV A LIFE, COVENANT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, or ALZ RESEARCH.