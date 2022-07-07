Troy football launches ‘Pack the Vet’ campaign

On Thursday, July 7, Troy University Athletic Director Brent Jones announced the start to a new “Pack the Vet” campaign in hopes of selling a record amount of season tickets heading into the 2022 football season.

The stated goal for the campaign is to reach 12,000 season tickets sold and to also sell out Veterans Memorial Stadium for the home opener against Alabama A&M on Sept. 10.

“The ‘Pack the Vet’ campaign is a fan-focused campaign to really grow Troy University football and its hyper focused on growing our brand through the students, the local community throughout the River Region and the Wiregrass, alumni and donors alike,” Jones said. “I’ve talked to our fans a lot and we’ve gone to a lot of different places with our Trojan Tour – we had almost 200 in Birmingham and 100 in Huntsville recently – and our fans are really excited. We wanted to make sure we capitalize on this excitement.”

Jones pointed to the job that Sumrall and his staff have already done since arriving at Troy as being a big part of the excitement surrounding the program.

“We knew he was a dynamic recruiter and we knew he had a connection to Troy and he had a plan and a vision and he is implementing that here,” Jones said of Sumrall. “We are very excited about Coach Sumrall but we’re also excited bout his staff.

“How many staffs out there have a multiple-time Super Bowl winning offensive line coach? How many have a defensive coordinator that helped coordinate a Top 15 defense in the nation? How many have an offensive coordinator who was the youngest offensive coordinator in the country? We have a very well-balanced and well-rounded staff here.”

In 2019, Troy sold a school-record 10,693 season tickets before the season and in the 2018 season opener against Boise State, set a record at “The Vet” of 29,612 fans. Jones wants to see both of those records shattered.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves and our fans to continue to step up –our fans do such an amazing job for us – and we wanted to put that number of 12,000 season tickets out there,” Jones said. “We’re going to work really, really hard to get to that number, but at the same time we want to be able to have the best game experience possible against Alabama A&M and we challenged ourselves to be able to sellout that game.”

Season tickets for Troy football start as low as $60, which equals out to the price of four home games. Troy also offers packages for fans to purchase a four-pack of season tickets for $50 per seat for general admission and $75 per seat for reserved seats.

“I have vivid memories of the electric crowds when we were here before, especially during the 2016 and 2017 seasons,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “Our fans have transformed ‘The Vet’ into one of the top home field advantages among our peers, and if we can take this next step and ‘Pack the Vet’ for all six games this year, it will provide our team with a tremendous boost on gameday.”

Additionally, Troy is offering special packages for local businesses to take advantage of. These business packages come with parking passes and a signed limited edition “Pack the Vet” poster autographed by Sumrall. These tickets and parking passes will also be available in digital format, as well.

The All-Conference package is $1,200 and provides the buyer with 25 general admission tickets, four parking passes, the autographed poster and the buyer will also receive special recognition on The Vet’s

Videoboard during all six home games. The All-American package is $2,400 and comes with 50 general admission tickets, eight parking passes, the poster, recognition on the videoboard and a VIP tour of the North End Zone facility.

“We’re still a few thousand off from where we want to be to get to that 12,000 but we’re tracking ahead of where we’ve been the last 2-5 years,” Jones said. “This is a unique campaign because it’s not just fan-focused and student-focused but it’s also focusing on businesses and partners in the Wiregrass, Pike County and Troy, as well. Businesses have already stepped up for us but we have these two options that gives businesses and sponsors the chance to be able to reward their hardworking staff and colleagues to be able to come out to a great game.”

Fans or businesses interested in purchasing any of the packages for the “Pack the Vet” campaign can do so by calling 1-877-878-9467 or visiting www.TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets.