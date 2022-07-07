Salvation Army aims ‘to do the most good’

The mission of the Salvation Army is “to do the most good.”

That is the mission and commitment of the Salvation Army Service Center here in Pike County.

And, the opportunities “to do the most good” have significantly increased, said Donna Kidd, service center director. “Of course, we have increasing needs for food, for assistance with utilities and for clothing, but we are seeing more homeless people than before, and every week. Most often it’s men who are homeless but we are now seeing more women with nowhere to go.

“We do what we can to help but we don’t have a homeless shelter in Pike County. There is a shelter in Dale County but it takes only men. The Salvation Army in Montgomery takes men and women but they have to get there. Homelessness is not a new concern but it’s a growing one.”

With the number of homeless people increasing so are the needs for food and clothing.

“We need both,” Kidd said. “Assisting a homeless person is different because, walking, they can’t carry big, heavy cans so we try to give them packaged foods, if possible. If not, cans with pop-tops are more convenient. There are more things to consider when helping a person who has nowhere to go.”

Kidd said, at times, she feels like she is putting a bandage on a cancer. “The needs are that great.”

The Salvation Army on South Brundidge Street in Troy needs and appreciates food and clothing for the homeless. Rolling suitcases are a great help.

“Donations of rolling suitcases are greatly needed and appreciated.”

Kidd said personal care items – toothpaste and bushes, deodorant, ect. —are needed. Monetary donations are always needed and appreciated.

“This is a very difficult time for many,” Kidd said. “Those living on fixed incomes, those who have lost jobs or are dealing with personal issues and illnesses — just so many reasons to have needs.

“At the Salvation Army, we want to do what we can to help those in need. And, right now, we are doing the best we can with the resources we have. Monetary donations and food for the pantry, clothing, personal care items are needed. Shopping the Service Center and item donations, especially of furniture and household items, also help us help others.”

Kidd said assistance for travel and/or hotels most often comes through referrals from local help agencies.