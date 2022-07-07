Museum to hold free admission day July 16

After a very successful “free admission days” event at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, the museum is once again offering free admission from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said she and the museum’s board of directors were pleased with the response to the free admission days on July 1 and 2, 2022

“We had 204 people take advantage of the opportunity to visit the museum free of charge,” Tatom said. “We didn’t know what to expect but the number of visitors was encouraging and the response to the museum was very positive. Those who had never visited the museum were impressed with the displays in the main museum, the the number of artifacts that total more than 18,000 and also the historic buildings on the grounds and, of course, the steam locomotive is always a hit visitors. Everyone was … impressed. That’s the best way to describe the response.”

Tatom said those who had visited the museum in times’ past were amazed at the changes in and additions to the displays and to the museum’s new front and entranceway.

“The free admission days were made possible through an Alabama Tourism grant,” Tatom said. “We are very appreciative of the grant. It gave us an opportunity to introduce travelers to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and to introduce and reintroduce those in the local to the historical treasure that we have right here in Pike County.”

The free admission day to the museum on July 16 will feature musicians and vocalists Kat Teal and Lenny Trawick along the museum’s Main Street from 1 until 4 p.m.

“Kat and Lenny are favorite performers, not only here at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, but also throughout an expanded area,” Tatom said “We look forward to having the two of them together at the museum. Kat is going off to graduate school so this is special time to have her. She have been a dedicated supporter of the museum and we will miss her.”

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2022. The museum is located on U.S. Highway 231 north of Troy. The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday Friday and Saturday. Special days and times are announced.