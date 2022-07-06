Troy lands elite athlete from transfer portal

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall may have reeled in his biggest transfer thus far as former South Carolina receiver/tight end Eric Shaw announced his intention to transfer to Troy University on Wednesday.

Shaw posted an image of himself in Troy gear to social media with the caption “Lets work” along with it as he announced his intentions. Shaw was rated a four-star “athlete” by 247Sports coming out of Reeltown High School in Notasulga and Rivals had him rated as a four-star tight end. He was also listed as the No. 3-ranked “athlete” in the country and No. 4 overall prospect in Alabama his senior season by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 212-pounder was a three-sport standout athlete, playing both wide receiver and linebacker in football. He guided Reeltown to the Class 2A State Runner-Up as a senior and earned Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game honors. He also earned first-team Class 2A All-State honors as an “athlete” his senior year, catching 28 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns along with earning 128 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions on defense. Shaw also returned a kickoff 90 yards for Reeltown’s lone touchdown in the Class 2A State Championship game.

Shaw was also a star on the basketball court and qualified for the state track and field meet three consecutive seasons, including three state championships in the 110-meter hurdles, in high school.

He initially signed with South Carolina out of high school over offers from other Power-5 schools like Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Nebraska and countless others. Troy also offered him a scholarship out of high school. As a true freshman, Shaw played in eight games despite dealing with bone spurs going into the season. He moved from tight end to linebacker during his freshman season but moved to wide receiver in 2021 and redshirted the season. Shaw will come to Troy with four years of eligibility left.

The Troy coaching staff has left no mystery in regards to the types of receivers they’re looking for. Since arriving on campus,

Troy coach Jon Sumrall and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock have reached out to UAB transfer RaJae’ Johnson, Ventura College transfer Mark Ferrell and now Shaw. All three of those receivers stand at over 6-foot-3-inches and more than 200 pounds. Additionally, Troy receivers Rondell Cole (6-3, 204 lbs.), Jaden Warren (6-4, 220 lbs.), Demontrez Brown (6-3, 201 lbs.) and Marcus Rogers (6-3, 212 lbs.) already on the roster all fit that bill, as well.

Craddock said during spring practice that receivers that can’t or don’t block won’t get many opportunities in the Trojan offense, and big, physical receivers lend themselves well to blocking.

“You have to block first,” Craddock said during the spring. “I tell them all the time that you’re not going to get the ball if you don’t block.”