Zion Chapel hosting inaugural Adult Co-Ed Softball Tournament

Zion Chapel Youth Sports will be hosting the inaugural Zion Chapel Adult Co-Ed Softball Tournament later this month.

The softball tournament will take place July 29-30 and the cost is $100 per team. The slow pitch softball tournament will be a co-ed tournament with a requirement of at least three women on each team.

Game times and elimination format will be determined by number of team entries and there will be a five home run limit per team, per game. Teams will be required to provide their own gear, gloves and bats. If one team leads by 12 points by the fourth inning or by 15 runs by the third inning the game will be called.

A team will be required to a minimum of eight players and maximum of 11. All games will be held at the Zion Chapel Youth Sports Annex next to Zion Chapel School. The deadline for entry is July 23. Anyone interested in signing can do by contacting the host Dustin Smith, at (334) 268-1268.