Obituaries, Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Leon Franklin Dykes

Leon Franklin Dykes, longtime resident of Troy, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 83. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with a Graveside Service at 2:00pm at Green Hills Cemetery and visitation one hour prior at Green Hills Funeral Home. Rev. Cary Mauldin officiating. Pallbearers will be Everett Jeffcoat, Bill Baker, Chandler Beck, Austin Black, Will Starling, Josh Starling, and Drew Starling. Honorary pallbearers will be Phyllis Mims, Ethel Stewart, Betty Prillman, Young Padgett, and Hulen Barr.

Mr. Dykes was born in Inverness, Alabama, to Huey Leon & Ila Trawick Dykes, and was raised on the Fred Simpson Wildlife Sanctuary in Jackson, Alabama. He was a graduate of Jackson High School and served as the state FFA officer. He continued his education at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, known these days as Auburn University, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education. He went on to teach vocational agriculture in Camden, Alabama, for over 9 years. While there, he was a member of the Camden Liions Club and served as President.

Mr. Dykes continued his professional work for Wiregrass PCA and then First Farm Credit, and held positions such as loan officer, branch manager, credit manager, and appraiser in the Andalusia, Ozark and Montgomery offices. After 31 years of helping farmers and promoting the agriculture industry in southeast Alabama, he retired.

Loving survivors include his wife of 26 years, Linda Stricklin Dykes; daughters, Elizabeth Starling (David), Angela Beck (Tony); grandchildren, Mary Margaret May (LC), Anna Marshall Starling, Chandler Allen Beck, Courtney Anne Black (Austin); and his sister, Shirley Dykes Silverman. In addition, numersous treasured cousins in Pike and Bullock Counties. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Hunter Russell Starling; and brother-in-law, Joel Silverman.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dot Maulden with Compassus Hospice as well as his caregivers, Earlene Copeland, Fannie Croswell, and Carol Lee for their excellent care, support, and kindness during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alpha Gamma Rho Educational Foundation at Auburn University.

Thomas Lamar

Livingston

Thomas Lamar Livingston, lifelong resident of Livingston Crossroads in Troy, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at age 78. A chapel service will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery. Rev. Curtis Rich officiating.

Lamar was a hardworking peanut and cattle farmer who always provided for his family. He was a wonderful father and husband, but his best times were spent being a grandfather. He loved his grandsons and poured his time and care into their lives. A generous man, Lamar showed kindness to everyone he met. He will be missed by all who loved and cared for him.

Loving survivors include his wife of 58 years, Nancy Livingston; daughter, Kerry Livingston; grandsons, Spencer Hargarten, William Freeman; and sister, Peggy Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erastus & Mildred Livingston.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Compassus Hospice for their care and kindness during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston’s church, Bethel Baptist Church or Bethel Cemetery in Banks, Alabama.

Martha Lois Watkins McIntosh

Martha Lois Watkins McIntosh passed away unexpectedly on April 2nd in Michigan. Her many friends share in the family’s sorrow. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Schroder, who lost her courageous battle with cancer on October 1st, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Bruce McIntosh, daughters Jeane Parker (Tom), Katie Brown (Dylan), son Jack McIntosh, son-in-law, Mark Schroder and daughter-in-law, Nancy Schroder, along with her beloved grandchildren.

She left Troy after graduating from Troy State Teachers College, joined the Army and began training to become a physical therapist at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC, where she met Bruce. They shared a mutual interest in baseball and that began a lifelong relationship.

She lived in Northville, Michigan, but never forgot her roots or the friends and family whom she loved, returning to Troy on many occasions. She especially loved the Troy High School Class of 1955 and never missed a class reunion. She stayed in touch with her childhood friends regularly and remained close to them by phone calls and social media.

There will be a celebration of her life at Green Hills Funeral Home on July 9th at 10:00. Please join her Michigan family who, along with other family and friends have all traveled to Troy for the celebration. Dress casually and comfortably.

