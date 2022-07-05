Dothan center Thomas Dowd commits to Troy

On July 4, Dothan all-state center Thomas Dowd announced that he was committing to Troy University basketball’s 2023 recruiting class.

Dowd is a 6-foot-7-inch forward/center that earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and 1.7 steals per game as a junior for the Dothan Wolves. Dowd also shot 40.3 percent from three-point range and 54.7 percent overall shooting from the field. Dowd holds other offers from Alabama State and Paine College.

Dowd also earned Class 7A All-State honorable mention last season and was the first Dothan basketball player to earn all-state honors since Dothan and Northview were combined in 2019. In April, Dowd was selected to represent Team South in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game, as well.