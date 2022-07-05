Big Brick Market set to open in downtown Brundidge

After seven years and a “gangle” of kids. Jason Lee and Meg Stroh, are “at home” and building a house, not of straw or sticks but one of brick and mortar on the strong foundation of home.

Jason is a Pike County product; Meg is from North Carolina and “a military brat.”

Both Jason and Meg march to the beat of their own drums. The drumming brought them to the realization that owing a business in a small town that is filled with potential was the beat they were hearing.

On Saturday, July 9, Jason and Meg will officially open the doors of the Big Brick Market on S.A. Graham Boulevard in downtown Brundidge.

The couple has transformed the brick structure that once warehoused a variety of items from feed to groceries to furniture to coffins into the Big Black Market, a place where others may come to buy, sell, create or simply gather.

The transformation of the building is the result of the backbreaking work of the couple with help of hands on deck.

“There is always more to be done but, we are ready for the grand opening on Saturday and looking forward to being a part of downtown Brundidge and all that it has to offer,” Meg said.

The Big Brick Market features vendor booths of different sizes for those with handcrafted items, an art wall for the display and sale of local artwork and a large gathering place for workshops, events and, perhaps, just to sit and chat.

“The booths don’t have to be manned,” Meg said. “Jason and I will take care of the business of all sales. We want local people to have a place to show and sell their handcrafted, unique and custom items and their artwork.”

The Brig Brick Market will host events including wine and paint, Karaoke, game nights, workshops and other ideas that pop into the owners’ heads.

“The venue will also be availablt to host events,” Meg said. “The Big Brick Building has so much potential including a farmers’ market. “We just haven’t had time to think about it all. But we are excited and invite everyone to our Grand Opening on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Grand Opening will feature burgers, dogs and vegan until noon, a raffle and free prizes at 3 p.m. and Retro Karaoke at 6 p.m.