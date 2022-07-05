Alabama Sales Tax Holiday begins this month

Alabama’s 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through midnight on July 17.

The annual sales tax holiday gives Alabama residents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Exempted items from the sales tax includes clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item and books that cost $30 or less per book. Computers, tablets and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are also exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a complete list of what is and isn’t exempt of sales tax, visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2x6265.

Pike County, Montgomery County, Dale County, Coffee County, Crenshaw County and Covington County are all participating in the Sales Tax Holiday along with the Cities of Troy, Brundidge, Enterprise, Elba, Montgomery, Opp, Ozark and Luverne. For a complete list of counties and cities participating in the Sales Tax Holiday, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n7sd5hz.

Each year, the Alabama Retail Association compiles a toolkit for retailers with all the information needed to prepare for and promote the sales tax holiday in stores. Retailers can request that information by visiting, https://tinyurl.com/5u334wmy.