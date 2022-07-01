In celebration of America’s Independence, the Pioneer Museum of Alabama offered free weekend admission to individuals and families. While at the museum, visitors are encouraged to step back in time via Brundidge artist, Larry Godwin’s mural “The Crossing in The Village Square. The mural tells the story of how the coming of the railroad brought change and prosperity to the City of Troy and Pike County.

Godwin’s telling of the story of ‘The Crossing” is dynamic and unique. However, The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has other works of art that tell the stories of other places and people of Pike County’s past. Enjoy and learn from them all.

“Housed in the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, the mural is intended to provide an environment in which the visitor can step back in time when railroads were bringing about extensive changes to the countryside. It is perhaps nostalgic for those who witnessed the times, and curious for youngsters. In either case, it is intended to be an experience.

“The artist attempts to create not only a literal railroad crossing event, with the imaginary workers laying the rails, engineers and conductors operating the trains, dandy dressers and exuberant passengers anxious for the journey, but also a work of art enhanced by linear, almost drawn painting style, reminiscent of early graphic engravers. The overlay of texture dances with the highest contrast of black and brown lines punctuated with brilliant dots of vibrant color. At distance the pointillist colors fuse and blend. At close range, they assume a stained glass effect.

“In the final analysis, this mural seems to belong, but does not exists just to serve history. As part of the village center in the museum, the mural becomes an event. Only time will tell what the impact will be upon the senses of those who buy a ticket to make the journey into art.”