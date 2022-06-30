Ivey awards more than $1 million to statewide organization

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.08 million to help centers that assist victims of rape and sexual assault throughout the state maintain services and provide measures of protection against COVID and other viruses.

Funds will be used to assist the Alabama Coalition Against Rape Inc. and its member centers continue to provide services and outreach programs while protecting workers and clients from COVID.

“The Alabama Coalition Against Rape and its affiliated domestic violence centers do an effective job of responding to victims and seeing to it that they are provided the needed services,” Gov. Ivey said. “This funding will help those agencies continue to meet the needs of victims of domestic violence and related crimes.”

The Coalition supports member centers and first responders who assist victims of rape and related crimes with services including a 24-hour crisis hotline, forensic and medical exams, counseling and support.

Gov. Ivey awarded the grant from funds supplied to the state through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award.

“Gov. Ivey wholeheartedly supports the work these agencies do to help victims and their families in situations like rape and domestic violence,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join in supporting the important work of the Alabama Coalition Against Rape.”

