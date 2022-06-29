Troy City Council approves resurfacing project

The Troy City Council approved a resurfacing project among other items at the June 28 Council Meeting.

At the meeting, the council approved a bid award to SA Graham Company in Brundidge for a street resurfacing project that will resurface the streets in Oak Park along with portions of Spradley Drive, Wildridge Drive and Monticello Drive. The project will completely rebuild the streets in the Oak Park neighborhood.

The council also approved a business license for Motes Armament, LLC, which will be an online firearms seller. Motes Armament will be a “drop shipper,” meaning the middleman between a buyer and the distributor, but no firearms will be shipped to or from or stored at the owner of Motes Armament’s home except for his own personal firearms. The orders will be shipped from the distributor to businesses close to the buyer with a Federal Firearms License (FFL) and all purchases will have to go through all of the background checks and paperwork to purchase a firearm just like any in-store purchase.

In other business, the board approved a resolution from the transportation department to apply for a grant, which will help pay for new sidewalks on both sides of the road on a portion of St. Paul Street and South Three Notch Street. The grant, if approved, will pay up to $800,000 of any project of $1 million or more.