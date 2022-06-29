Goshen football continuing summer workouts with new equipment

The Goshen High School football team traveled to Ozark on Wednesday to compete in an organized team activity (OTA) with Slocomb High School and Carroll High School.

Goshen had another OTA planned for Tuesday with New Brockton that was cancelled but Goshen coach Don Moore said he’s been pleased with the improvement his team has had this summer.

“It’s going well,” he flatly said about the summer. “We challenged our guys to go out and compete and be physical and we showed a lot of that. We obviously have areas to improve in but I felt like we did well (at the OTA).”

The Eagles also have a brand new weight room with new equipment that the team is able to put in work this summer with.

“The kids are excited about it,” Moore said. “We told them we would put money into them, we would invest in them.

“It’s huge for motivation and morale. The kids have seen small changes here and there but this was a big one. We have also more changes coming, too. They see the progress and see we are investing back into them. They see it and they take pride in it.”

The old saying of “look good, feel good, play good” will certainly come into play for Goshen as the Eagles will also boast completely new uniforms going into the 2022 season, as well.

“We have brand new uniforms with new helmets and different colors,” Moore said. “We’re

just changing things up and getting the kids excited. They like it and appreciate it.

“We’ve been on them about fundraising and I told them all that money goes back into them and now they’re seeing that.”

Goshen is back to work on June 30 for another OTA with Rehobeth High School and they’ll head to Geneva for a 7-on-7 Tournament on July 12.