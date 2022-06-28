Troy Police Reports, June 29, 2022

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

June 24

Lavarius Donell Williams, 29, was charged with third-degree assault and on three alias warrant.

Kayla Marie Jackson, 21, was charged with harassment

Levonte Jacquez Webb, 22, was charged with domestic violence, on two alias warrant and an arrest warrant.

Christopher Lee Williams, 40, was charged on four alias warrants.

Lee Ann Ellis, 42, was charged on a capias warrant.

June 25

Dominick Larvorseia Stallworth, 31, was charged on an alias warrant.

Carol White Lee, 52, was charged with shoplifting.

Reginald Donnay Shephard, 48, was charged with public intoxication.

Roydrick Lauren Glast, 48, was charged on a capias warrant

A minor was charged with failure to appear.

June 26

No arrests.

