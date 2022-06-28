Obituaries, Wednesday, June 29, 2022

David Bruce Holmes

David Bruce Holmes, age 61 of Mobile, AL, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Brundidge, AL on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM officiated by Reverend Louis Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brundidge Public Library.

David was preceded in death by his father, David G. Holmes; mother, Rosalyn Connor Holmes; and father-in-law, Russell James Turberville.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Susan Dean Turberville Holmes; children, Audrey (Vijoy) Varghese and Jacob (Amber) Holmes; grandchildren, Walter Stotts Holmes, Byron Russell Holmes, and Hannah Barrett Varghese; siblings, Brent D. Holmes and Heather (Rex) Alexander; sister-in-law, Marianne Turberville Wilkins; mother-in-law, Susan M. Turberville; and numerous other family members and friends.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.radneyfuneralhome-mobile.com

The inurnment will be honoring both David Bruce and his father, David Grover Holmes. David G. Holmes was born August 21, 1938 and passed May 4, 2007. His parents were Roy and Bama Irene Holmes; siblings, Juanita Bush and Betty Botts; and children, David B. (Susan) Holmes, Brent Holmes, and Heather (Rex) Alexander.

