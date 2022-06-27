Troy football earns 2023 commitments

Published 12:47 pm Monday, June 27, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy Trojans football team landed a pair of big time commitments for the 2023 recruiting class over the weekend with Malaki Pegues and Ky McNulty.

Pegues is a 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound defensive end from Oxford, MS that holds offers from other schools like Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Tulane. Pegues is a three-star defensive lineman, according to 247Sports.

As a junior, Pegues recorded 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, two pass breakups and two blocked kicks.

McNulty is a 6-foot-4-inch, 180-pound receiver from Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette, also rated as a three-star recruit from 247Sports. McNulty boasted offers from Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Miami (OH), Southern Miss and Wake Forest.

McNulty is yet another receiver over 6-foot-3-inches that Troy is bringing in as it seems that new head coach Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff prefers taller, bigger receivers in the more-oriented offense under new offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“My recruitment process has been very fluid lately,” McNulty told Clemson Insider back in April. “I’m looking for a family-oriented college.

“I want to go to a school that’s very disciplined, but also where I can feel like I’m myself. I don’t want to change my character for anybody.”

