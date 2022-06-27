Stallions to face Stars in USFL Championship

Published 9:26 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Bo Scarbrough and the Birmingham Stallions will face the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship this weekend. (Photo courtesy of the USFL)

The Birmingham Stallions (9-1) knocked off the New Orleans Breakers (6-4) by a score of 31-17 in the USFL South Division Championship game to advance to the USFL Championship.

Against the Breakers, the Stallions fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter before Birmingham’s J’Mar Smith found a wide open Osirus Mitchell for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 14:55 left in the first half to tie the score. A few plays later, Stallion linebacker DeMarquis Gates intercepted New Orleans quarterback Kyle Sloter’s pass and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown to give the Stallions a 14-7 lead.

With just 1:15 left in the first half, Sloter threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Ellis to tie the score but the Stallions came stampeding back when All-USFL kick returner Victor Bolden Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to put Birmingham up 21-14 just before halftime.

In the third quarter, the Breakers cut the lead to 21-17 with a 23-yard field goal but Birmingham extended it right back to 24-17 with a 38-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter. Birmingham had just two drives in the fourth quarter, both scoring drives and both 15-play drives, that bled the clock. On the Stallions’ final drive of the game, Smith capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown plunge with just 45 seconds remains to secure the 31-17 win.

Smith completed 17-of-27 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, while he also rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Former Alabama standout Bo Scarbrough carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and caught 3 passes for 26 yards. Adrian Hardy, who was Smith’s teammate at Louisiana Tech, caught five passes for 74 yards and Mitchell caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, safety Christian McFarland recorded 11 tackles, while Tyree Robinson earned eight tackles and a pass breakup. Gates chipped in with six tackles, one tackle-for-loss and an interception return for a touchdown. Tae Hayes also recorded an interception.

Birmingham now advances to the USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars from Ohio’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

