Special program for ages 60+ at Brundidge library

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge has partnered with Legal Services Alabama to offer a special program for adults ages 60 and over in Brundidge and surrounding areas.

The program “Get Your Affairs in Order: Planning for ‘What If?’” will be at noon on Wednesday. The library will provide a sack lunch for participants.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said Legal Services Attorney James Rich will give a presentation about future planning and about services provided by Legal Services of Alabama.

“This is an opportunity to learn how to take control of your future health care and financial decisions and to find out what you can do now to let others know what care you want later,” Trawick said.

Rich will be available to answer individual questions after the presentation for those ages 60 and over. Those who would like to get on the list to talk with the attorney about any individual questions they might have should call him at Legal Services Alabama at 334-409-6278 to reserve their spot.

Those who plan to attend the presentation only should come at noon on Wednesday.

All ages interested in planning for senior years are welcome to the lunch and presentation.