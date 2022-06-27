Maori Davenport transferring to Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Troy native and former Charles Henderson basketball star Maori Davenport signed with the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff this weekend.

Davenport announced back in April that she was entering the Transfer Portal and intended to depart from the University of Georgia. Arkansas Pine-Bluff will be Davenport’s third college stop after starting her career at Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4-inch Troy native was one of the top high school players in the entire country during her career at CHHS. She went on to earn a scholarship to Rutgers University and during her freshman season there, she averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 29 games. Davenport transferred to Georgia for her sophomore season and played in 14 games before deciding to sit out this past season.