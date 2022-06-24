Pioneer Museum offers free admission on July 1 & 2

Published 7:41 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell } The Messenger Take a walk back in time with artifacts and art at the Celebrate America’s Pioneer Heritage Days on July 1 and 2 at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. Admission is free.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama invites everyone to “Celebrate America’s Pioneer Heritage” on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, and enjoy free admission to the museum during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said with high prices at the gas pumps, in the grocery markets, in restaurants and hotels, many people are opting for “stay-cations” over the Independence Day weekend.

“By offering free admission to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama during this holiday weekend, hopes are that local and area residents. as well as travelers, will take advantage of the opportunity of free admission to the museum,” she said.

Tatom said the offer of free admission will hopefully be a win-win opportunity for the public and the museum.

“Hopes are that those who have yet to visit the museum and those who have not been here in a long while, will take this opportunity to do so,” Tatom said. “The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has changed greatly over time and also very recently.

“We have additional artifacts and displays have been changed and rearranged,” Tatom said. “Immediately noticeable from the parking lot is the addition to the museum building. The front of the museum has been completely redone. Entries are on either side of the building and heritage photographs line the entranceway.”

ADA men’s and women’s restroom have been added and are convenient to both the inside and outside of the building.

“We have recently added furnishings from Governor Charles Henderson’s home to the museum displays,” Tatom said. “The museum continues to change so that visitors can know even more about those who pioneered Alabama.”

Visitors to the Pioneer Museum on July 1 and 2 will be invited to become members of the Pike Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Individual memberships are $25 and family memberships are $65. The memberships are good one year from the date of purchase and include unlimited admission to the museum and all museum events, including Pioneer Days, Ole Time Christmas and Thunder of the Three Notch.

“We invite everyone who wants to know more about pioneer life to take advantage of free admission to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on July 1 and 2,” Tatom said. “We forward to seeing you.”

“Celebrate American’s Pioneer Heritage “is made possible by a grant for the Alabama Tourism Department.”

