Obituaries, Saturday, June 25, 2022

Betty Joyce Leverett

Warner Robins – Betty Joyce Sessions Leverett, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Fountain Blue Nursing Home in Macon.

Born on April 11, 1938, in Troy, Alabama, Betty was the daughter of the late William James and Trudie Pearl McClendon Sessions. In her younger years, she left school to work at a shirt factory for 26 years. Betty later returned to earn her GED before attending college to become a medical technician. She then worked for EMSI in Alabama for several years. She was passionate about quilting, cooking, gardening, fishing, and antique shopping. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. Above all, she loved her family unconditionally. Betty was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member of Enon Baptist Church in Alabama.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Len Howard Jordan; second husband, John Spivey; third husband; James Harold Leverett; and siblings, Annie Charles Waters, James Garrie Sessions, William Ray Sessions, and Patricia Ann Jordan.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Priscilla Johnston (Marcus), Joan Driggers (Ray), Dale Beasley, Lynn Messick, and Becky Jordan (Mickey); grandchildren, Jason Johnston (Kereen), Jessica Harpe (Shannon), Devin Roten, Brandon Messick (Meredith), Rodney Messick (Carol), Philip Messick, Paige Beasley, Joshua Jordan, and Jeremie Jordan; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ellis Sessions; aunt, Amy Viola McClendon; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. CST at Enon Baptist Church, 3536 County Road 6631, Banks, Alabama, 36005. A graveside service celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. CST. in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, 3536 County Road 6631, Banks, Alabama, 36005.

Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

Brennon Oneal Green

Mr. Brennon Oneal Green, a resident of Troy, Al., passed away in a heartbreaking tragedy on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Banks, Al. He was 33. His vibrant, youthful, and kind personality will be missed enormously by those who knew him. Brennon worked in the fast-food industry as a chef. In addition to his job, he really enjoyed talking, philosophizing, listening to music, dancing, fishing, writing, computer gaming, and hanging out with friends. Everyone who knew Brennon recognized his unconditional kindness. He wanted to be a friend to all who knew him. Funeral services for Brennon Green will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Green officiating with Reverend Lavon Singleton assisting. Burial will follow at Carr’s Chapel Cemetery, located on 7755 Gardner Bassett Road, Troy, Al with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Brennon was born Saturday, April 1, 1989, in Troy, AL, to Randy Oneal Green, Dothan, Al., and Rosey (Green) Jordan McCall, Troy, Al. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Benny M. Green, Troy, Al. and his grandmother, Ruth P. Griffin, Luverne, AL In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Carolyn J. Green, Troy, Al.; stepfather, Thomas E. McCall, Troy, Al.; stepmother, Sharon P. Green, Dothan, Al.; uncle, Chris (Buffy) Green, Alexander City, Al.; aunt, Angela Edwards, Troy, Al.; uncle, Montiel (Charlene) Green, Troy, Al.; brothers; sisters; several great aunts; several great uncles, and numerous cousins (including his 1st best friend, Lakin Langston). Serving as pallbearers will be: Whit Green, Chris Langston, Benjamin Catrett, Joseph Norris, Claude Cole, Zackery Baker, Michael Brantley, and Aubrey Campbell. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com