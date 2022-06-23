Potts honored as parade grand marshal

U.S. Army (Retired) Major Harry Potts will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Independence Day Parade in Brundidge on Saturday.

He will also be recognized at the program at the Knox Ryals Pavilion immediately following the parade.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said a reception will then be held in Potts’ honor at Brundidge City Hall.

“Major Potts is looking forward to meeting his many friends here in Brundidge and especially those he ‘instructed’ at Pike County High School,” Boyd said.

Potts retired from the U.S. Army in March 1981, with 20 years of active service. He received the Meritorious Service Award at the retirement ceremony.

In August 1982, Potts was hired as the Senior Army Instructor for Pike County High School, a position he held until August 2000.

“Working with ROTC students who were willing to go beyond the norm to a higher level in society was very rewarding,” Potts said. “Some instructors said to me, ‘Potts, you are going to have trouble making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.’”

But Potts’ Pike County High School ROTC group rated “Honor Unit with Distinction” 17 or the 18 years he was at PCHS.

“Some of our students in ROTC have been impressive in various fields,” he said. “Thirty-four of our students were in Desert Storm and, on the average, 50 percent of the seniors in JROTC went into the armed services.”

Potts said, what impresses him most, is when he is around the Wiregrass and, “out of nowhere,” he will hear, “Hey, Major Potts, what are you doing here?”

“Some of my ROTC students will drop by my house to talk,” he said. “I thank Brundidge and Pike County for letting me be a part of the family.”

Potts said he his honored to be the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Independence Day Parade in Brundidge.

“Very honored,” he said. “I’m looking forward to be back in Brundidge and seeing friends and students there.”