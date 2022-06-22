Troy Police in search of missing 18-year-old

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Troy Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year old Emma Grace Knox.

Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18, at around 11 a.m. leaving her residence. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. Knox is a 5-foot-3-inch, 175-pound female. Knox is living with a condition that could affect her judgment and decision-making ability without proper medication, according to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knox contact the Troy Police Department, at (334) 566-0500.

