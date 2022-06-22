July will be District 2 Clean-Up Month in Troy

Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The City of Troy’s Environmental Services Department will conduct a Special Clean-Up Month in Council District 2 in July, according to a release from the City of Troy.

In July, residents of single-family dwellings within District 2 will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk auto and other trash without being assessed the standard Special Pick-Up fees normally charged for oversized loads.

Residents who wish to take advantage of the service can put items out on the day of your regular garbage pick-up or by contacting Environment Services, at (334) 566-1133 to schedule a Special Pick-Up during July.

Residents, churches and civic groups are encouraged to plan “Neighborhood Clean-Ups” within District 2 during July, as well.

