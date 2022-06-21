Probate Judge Alex C. Edmonson-the just judge

In 1906, The Messenger had a big thirty-two page illustrated edition, showing many of the prominent public buildings, churches, schools, business houses and citizens of our city.

“To be a just judge is one of the most difficult problems of the law and is one of the most trying ordeals that honest and proficient officials have to undergo, owing to the many faulty sections of our statue books, and to be called and looked upon as an ‘honest and just judge’ is one of the highest compliments that can be paid a man.

Judge A. C. Edmonson was born in Macon County, Alabama, in 1853, where he spent his early boyhood days on the farm with the same spirit of cheerfulness that has ever characterized this good and true man, and as he plodded along the furrows in the hot sun he had nothing to cheer him on but the bright, open horizon above, having lost his all—his parents—in babyhood. In 1860 he left the scenes of his boyhood and moved to Louisville, Barbour County, Ala., and again took up the avocation of farming. After laying by the annual crop he managed to get a few months’ schooling each year, but only for a few crop seasons. Here he remained for something like twenty-six years, filling a position as clerk and also running a small farm, during which time with only a limited amount of schooling, but a world of experience. He next attended a business college at Poughkeepsie, N. Y., for about three months, and there learned the rudiments and principles of a commercial life. Shortly after his return to Louisville he moved to Pike County, where he has ever since continuously resided, and for a number of years he bought cotton and merchandised. Soon after his removal to Troy the sunshine of his genial nature penetrated the social fabric of the community, and he was in an incredibly short time known and appreciated by one and all who were fortunate enough to form his acquaintance. He was married to Miss Ella Brantley. They have one daughter, Mrs. Eugene Chapman.

At different periods he has served the city in the capacity of a Councilman for a number of years with credit to himself and with beneficial results to his adopted home.

He is a consistent member of the M. E. Church, South, which he has served as a steward for a long time and is a member of the Knights of Pythias and has been honored with the high office of Chancellor Commander. As such officer he endeared himself to the large membership of his lodge.

In November, 1904, he was elected Probate Judge of Pike County against ten of as prominent men as are in the county by a handsome majority. He is known and appreciated throughout this section.”

