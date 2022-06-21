Obituaries for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Linda Hinton

Linda Hinton, age 73, a resident of Goshen, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Jackson Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Bryan McLendon officiating. Interment will follow in Little Oak Cemetery in Goshen with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 am until 11 am at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her daughter: Shae Bozeman (Ronnie) of Goshen; step-children: Marcus Hinton (Traci) of LaGrange, GA, Neal Hinton (Amanda) of Troy, Traci Hinton (Christie) of Goshen; grandchildren: Torrie Free (Chad), Katie Bozeman, Harleigh Bozeman, Joshua Hinton, Brandon VanDerent (Mary), Kelsey Stephens (Zach), Timothy Hinton, Taylor Hinton, Jorgianna Cook (Chris), Judd Pearce, Riley Pearce (Anna), Colt Taylor, Carter Hinton, Payton Hinton, Sara Grace Johnson; great grandchildren: Kennedy Beasley, Braydon VanDerent, Sophia VaDerent, Melrose Cook, Coston Free, Conleigh Free, Addie Norwood; sisters: Phyllis Mitchell, Debra Smith (Jackie); brother: Curtis Boswell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Wade Hinton; siblings: Buddy Boswell, Carl Boswell, and Randy Boswell.

Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson 77 of Elba, AL departed this life Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Ino Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Gunter Akridge and Rev. Wayne Russell officiating. Private committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Ino Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Mr. Johnson was an Enterprise High School graduate after which he attended Auburn University. His career path took him to Ft. Rucker for a number of years until he joined the staff of Troy University where he retired as Director of Communicative Services. Joe served his country in the USANG retiring as a Captain with 30 + years.

Survivors include: Wife – Sue Johnson, Elba, AL, Sister-in-law – Ann (Donald) Lawford, Elba, AL, Brother-in-law – Wayne (Yvette) Akridge, Elba, AL, Several Nieces & Nephews,

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his Father – Enzor Johnson and his Mother – Viola Strickland Johnson. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Johnson family.