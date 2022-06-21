Entertainment highlight of SummerFest

The Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge will be alive with music throughout the 2022 Independence Day SummerFest on Saturday.

But before the music begins, the queens, who represent communities throughout the Wiregrass Region, will take center stage to be introduced and welcomed to Brundidge.

A stellar lineup of entertainment will immediately follow and be continuous until time for the City of Brundidge 2020 Independence Day Fireworks Show at Bulldog Stadium at nightfall.

Lynn Sutton, entertainment chair, said the stage entertainment will get underway at the pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House at 10 a.m. with the dad and daughter duo of Lenny Trawick and Amanda Trawick. Gary Garrett of Country, Rhythm and Blues, will be followed by another Country R&B band member, Tyler Harrison at 12:30 p.m.

The American Legion Dancers will entertain at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by The Patti Rutland Dance Studio Dancers from 2 until 3 p.m.

Closing out the stage entertainment for the Brundidge Business Association’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Summer Fest will be MoJo Hand from 3 until 5 p.m.

“MoJo Hand is a Southern Rock-style band and is well-known and enjoyed in Alabama, Florida and Georgia,” Sutton said. “The entertainment will be outstanding throughout the day and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music and the fellowship of this special time of celebration.”