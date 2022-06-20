Troy all stars get for state tournament

Published 3:46 pm Monday, June 20, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy Ozone Rookie All Stars will play in Russellville in the state tournament this month. (Submitted photo)

The Troy Ozone Rookie All Stars will be heading to Russellville starting June 23 to compete in the Alabama Dixie Youth Ozone Rookie State Tournament.

Games will carry on through the conclusion of the state tournament on June 27. Troy will be battling teams from all over the state in the tournament. Troy’s Ozone Rookie All Stars consists of Landon Burkett, Daniel Dorrill, Faulk Hodges, David Riley Sanders, Connor Sanders, Ryan Copeland, Grayson Hattaway, Colt Taylor, Markel Toles, Patrick Slay and Waters Smelcer.

