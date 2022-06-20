Kids’ Fishing Day: ‘Special’ for all

The weatherman dialed up a hot, sunny day for Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms on Saturday.

But, that didn’t keep the kids from coming or the fish for biting.

“Had it not been for the extremely hot weather, we probably would have had a lot more kids but we had a great group and I think most all of them caught fish,” said Jerry Jinright, Pike County Conservation Enforcement Officer. “And they caught stringers of fish and some big ones.”

The young fishermen who caught the heaviest stringers of fish were: Ages 5-8, Benji Lassiter, 10.8 pounds, 10 fish; ages 9-12, Nick Collins, 9.8 pounds, 10 fish; and ages 13-15, Trenton Bryan 7.15 pounds, 9 fish.

The winning fisherman used either livers or Catfish Charlie for bait but only laughed when asked if they chewed their bait.

Jinright thanked Carol Dorrill and John Dorrill III and their family for hosting Kids’ Fishing Day.

The Dorrill family has long supported the annual free fishing day for kids and they all remain strong advocates for young people.

“We appreciated the opportunity to continue a tradition that meant so much to my husband, John,” Carol Dorrill said. “He looked forward to Kids’ Fishing Day every year. He would want us to continue what he started. We enjoy it as much as the kids and we thank all of those make it possible for us to host this special day on Father’s Day weekend.”

Gary Weil, formerly of Banks, brought his son, Lukas, fishing as a Father’s Day weekend treat, for both.

“Spending time together, doing something that is fun and a learning experience is special,” Weil said. “We appreciate this invitation to ‘go fishing.” We thank those who made it possible for Lukas and me and all the others. We’ve had a great time here at Clay Hill Farms.”

Kids’ Fishing Day was sponsored by Walmart, the Alabama Conservation Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. The event is partially funded by the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The Alabama TREASURE Forest Association donated $500 for the catfish that were added to the pond to maintain the stock so the kids who fish will have better than a chance to catch a fish. This year 208+ catfish were caught for an average of seven fish per kid. That’s good fishing, folks.