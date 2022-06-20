June 21 Police Reports

ARRESTS:

June 17

Christopher Michael Genovesi, 42, was charged with domestic disturbance and three counts of third-degree domestic violence.

Monique Shanta Swanson, 24, was charged with contempt of court.

Damarcus Ledarium Maddox, 25, was charged on a capias warrant.

Demetrius Darnell Tucker, 47, was charged with methamphetamine possession and contempt of court.

Bradley Thomas Rice, 37, was charged with failure to appear.

Andre Lamon Ellis, 45, was charged with driving under the influence.

June 18

Eric Terrall McCloud, 32, was charged with possession of an illegal weapon.

Christena Lynn Grandberry, 23, was charged with contempt of court.

Mary Ellen Rawls, Age 63, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence.

Jason Douglas Massie Jr., 52, was charged on three alias warrant.

Jimmy Wade Henderson, 47, was charged on an alia warrant.

Eric Kain Brown, 40, was charged on three alias warrants.

Lactricia Yvette Tolliver, 45, was charged with driving under the influence.

June 19

Felica Rana Tolbert, 50, was charged with simple assault.

Bradon Lamar Warren, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Simone Ashante Tarver, 23, was charged on an arrest warrant.

Christable Seymore, 50, was charged on four counts of failure to appear.

Brandon Lamar Warren, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

Felica Rana Tolber, 50, was charged on an alias warrant and with possession of cocaine.