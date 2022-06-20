Johnson, Figueroa offering summer softball camp

Troy Trojans softball players Cnadela Figueroa and Leanna Johnson will be offering a softball skills clinic on June 25 in Brantley.

Johnson and Figueroa are starters for the Trojans and Johnson is one of the top pitchers in the entire country. Johnson, a Brantley native, has earned All-Sun Belt first-team honors each of her seasons at Troy along with NFCA All-South Region honors and was also the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Figueroa is a native of Argentina and was the JUCO Player of the Year at Chipola College before transferring to Troy. This past season, Figueroa earned 272 putouts and 14 assists with a .997 fielding percentage from her catcher position.

Figueroa and Johnson will be offering tutelage in fielding and hitting for a cost of $50 on June 25. The pair will coach ages 7-12 form 9 until 11 a.m. and ages 13 and above from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. The duo will also offer pitching and catching lessons for an additional $25 following camp times. The camp will take place at Brantley Parks and Recreation’s softball fields in Brantley. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at https://tinyurl.com/6wdc22zu.