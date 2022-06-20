Johnson, Figueroa offering summer softball camp

Published 1:14 pm Monday, June 20, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Troy's Candela Figueroa and Leanna Johnson are holding a softball camp in Brantley this month. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

Troy Trojans softball players Cnadela Figueroa and Leanna Johnson will be offering a softball skills clinic on June 25 in Brantley.

Johnson and Figueroa are starters for the Trojans and Johnson is one of the top pitchers in the entire country. Johnson, a Brantley native, has earned All-Sun Belt first-team honors each of her seasons at Troy along with NFCA All-South Region honors and was also the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Figueroa is a native of Argentina and was the JUCO Player of the Year at Chipola College before transferring to Troy. This past season, Figueroa earned 272 putouts and 14 assists with a .997 fielding percentage from her catcher position.

Figueroa and Johnson will be offering tutelage in fielding and hitting for a cost of $50 on June 25. The pair will coach ages 7-12 form 9 until 11 a.m. and ages 13 and above from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. The duo will also offer pitching and catching lessons for an additional $25 following camp times. The camp will take place at Brantley Parks and Recreation’s softball fields in Brantley. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at https://tinyurl.com/6wdc22zu.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Charles Henderson hires new softball coach

Troy Parks and Rec looking for ‘host families’ for upcoming tournaments

Troy volleyball welcomes incoming freshmen

LSU long snapper transferring to Troy

Print Article

  • Polls

    What are you favorite summer activities?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events