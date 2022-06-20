Cayleigh Howard: ‘Top Ten’ Cookie Seller for Girl Scout Troop #9815

Brownie Scout Cayleigh Howard with Troop #9815 in Troy was recognized at the annual Cookie Sale Banquet with a Girl Scout Achievement Award and honored as a Top Ten Cookie Seller 2022.

The award was presented to Cayleigh by Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer GSSA, along with congratulations for her outstanding salesmanship and commitment to the Girl Scouts of America.

Cayleigh was invited to bring two members of her Scout troop to share the moment with her. Brownie Kadence Parnell and Junior Scout Laylah Frazier were excited to be a part of the banquet experience and to share the moment with Cayleigh.

Camille Downing, Troop leader, congratulated Cayleigh for her outstanding achievement and her support of the Girl Scouts’ annual fundraiser and also her troop.

A portion of the funds from the annual cookie sale benefits the individual troops.

Members of Troop #9815 agreed that a summer trip to the Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport, Mississippi, would be what they would like to designate their troop’s “cookie money” toward.