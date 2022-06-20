Brundidge Independence Day Summerfest on Saturday

The Fourth of July celebration comes early in Brundidge each year.

The Brundidge Business Association hosts a birthday celebration for America the last Saturday in June each year and the tradition continues, said Brian McDaniels, BBA president.

“We have a great day planned with something for everyone,” he said. “The Independence Day SummerFest will get off to an early start with the Independence Day Parade along Main Street at 9 a.m. and will end with the City of Brundidge Fireworks Show at nightfall at Bulldog Stadium.”

Between the parade and the fireworks, the Independence Day SummerFest event will feature the introduction of the queens who represent communities throughout the Wiregrass, entertainment, an amazing cruise-in, arts and crafts, festival foods, a rib cook-off and, just for the fun of it, a kiss the pig contest and cow plop Bingo!

McDaniels said the 2022 Independence Day SummerFest celebration is shaping up to be a great day.

“We have events and activities planned from beginning to end,” McDaniels. “We have arts and crafts ($60) and food booths ($100) available by calling 334-735-2723 or 618-0852 or visiting Jackson Hardware in downtown Brundidge.

The Independence way parade with Major Harry Potts as grand marshal will get underway at 9 a.m.

The parade entries will line up along Veterans Boulevard with turnarounds along the highway and on the National Guard grounds.

“Just come, get in line and be ready to enjoy being a part of celebrating our county’s independence,” McDaniels said.

The Independence Day SummerFest celebration will feature music at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House and will feature local talent throughout the day and conclude with popular bands, both local and from within the Wiregrass.

“The 2022 Independence Day SummerFest on Saturday June 25 has something for everyone,” McDaniels said. “Come early and stay late and enjoy all the fun of an old-time celebration of our nation’s independence.