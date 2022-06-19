Fatal hit-and-run takes the life of a Troy man

According to a release from the Alabama Lew Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash near Banks struck a pedestrian, taking the life of a Troy man on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on June 19 when an unknown vehicle struck and fatally injured Brennon O’Neal Green, 33 of Troy, in the roadway. The vehicle left the scene of the crash and Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 29 near Pike County Road 6635, approximately six miles north of Banks, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as ALEA Highway Troopers are investigating the incident.