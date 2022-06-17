Obituaries, Saturday, June 18, 2022

Clifford Matthews

Mr. Clifford Matthews of Jack, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Enterprise Health and Rehab in Enterprise, Alabama. He was 87 years old. Service for Mr. Clifford Matthews will be Monday, June, 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from noon until service time. Burial will follow in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Memorials may be made to the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or your favorite missions’ organization. A complete obituary will follow on (www.skeenfuneralhome.com).

Mary Lee Bassett

Mary Lee Bassett went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Rev. Jim Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Ms. Bassett loved her family and served as a caregiver for several family members through the years. She enjoyed cooking and was known for the best fried squash. As part of the “Greatest generation,” she worked hard in the community and even loved picking peas. Watching birds and watching for new flowers in the garden were two of her favorite pastimes as she grew older. She was loved by all who knew her.

Loving survivors include several nieces and nephews; her devoted caretaker, Barbara Foster; and her dear friends, Della Haynes, Diane Campbell, and Kim Livingston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan & Mattie Lee; sisters, Katie Jackson, Bessie Baker, Frances Cottrell, Edna Huggins; and brothers, Dan Lee, Charlie Lee, Woodrow Lee, Jack Lee, and O.N. Lee.

Family and friends may leave a condolence online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bassett family.