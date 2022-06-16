Trojans land on Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt

This week Athlon Sports released its preseason All-Sun Belt team and a number of Troy Trojans landed on the list.

On the first-team, offensive lineman Austin Stidham was joined by defensive linemen Will Choloh and Javon Solomon and linebacker Carlton Martial. In 2021, Stidham was a first-team All-Sun Belt lineman and earned a 77.1 pass blocking grade – third in the Sun Belt – according to ProFootballFocus (PFF). He also was not called for a penalty in any pass situations and didn’t allow a sack in 8-of-12 games. Choloh recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks last season, while Solomon was a menace for opposing offenses totaling 49 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks and five quarterback hurries. Martial led the Sun Belt with 127 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception.

Receiver Tez Johnson and defensive lineman Richard Jibunor appeared on the second-team. Johnson led Troy in receiving last year, catching 67 passes for 735 yards and four touchdowns, while Jibunor earned 41 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and two interceptions.

On the third-team, offensive lineman Jake Andrews was joined by defensive backs Dell Pettus and TJ Harris. Andrews started all 12 games last season and allowed just one sack all season and earned an 87.7 grade from PFF. Harris recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions, while Pettus earned 54 tackles and a blocked kick.

Running back Kimani Vidal was on the fourth-team along with linebacker KJ Robertson, cornerback Reddy Steward and kicker Brooks Buce. Vidal rushed for 701 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, while Robertson tallied 65 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two interceptions. Steward amassed 26 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Buce converted 8-of-9 field goals and 32-of-34 PATs last season.