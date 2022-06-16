Mt. Moriah cookbooks now available

The third printing of the cookbook with favorite recipes from the membership of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and friends of Mt. Moriah is now available. The cookbook is a church-wide project.

“Cherished Recipes” is a cookbook and more, said Mary Mitchell, church member. “In addition to great recipes, ‘Cherished Recipes’ also includes cooking hints and tips, cooking and food terms, calorie counters and herbs and spices.”

“Cherished Recipes” also has appetizers that are a bit unusual including peach pickles and fig preserves with strawberry Jell-O.

In the soups, salads and sauces section, there’s a cold spaghetti salad recipe and a classic rice salad recipe that are unusual and unusually good.

And, what’s a cookbook without meat and more meat recipes.

“Cherished Recipes” includes a recipe for sweet and sour pork chops, beef and dumplings and Cajun shrimp.

Talk about veggies. Try creole eggplant, squash patties and pizza potatoes, Mitchell said. And, when it comes to baked treats, try buttermilk pie, peanut pie, zucchini squash bread and Red Holland’s biscuits

Desserts are too many to mention, yet punch bowl and burnt caramel cakes can’t be missed. And Aunt Lizzie’s Pound Cake and an old-fashioned egg custard are as good as they are sweet.

“In addition to great recipes, a lot of cooks have purchased our cookbook for the ingredient substitutions information,” Mitchell said. “Too many times, you’ll be ready to prepare a dish and will be missing a necessary ingredient. But, there’s a good chance that you can find a substitute for that ingredient in ‘Cherished Recipes.’”

The Mt. Moriah cookbook also has instructions for different ways of folding napkins and for table settings, both formal and general.

The proceeds from the sale of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church cookbook titled “Cherished Recipes” are earmark for insurance for the church.

Those who would like to purchase “Cherished Recipes” may do so by calling 334-372-4439. The cost is $15 per copy.