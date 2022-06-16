Brundidge Summer Fest: A Day of Celebration

The Brundidge Business Association Annual Independence Day Parade and Celebration has long been a big Brundidge event. This year, it will be bigger and better than ever said BBA President Brian McDaniels. “It’s a Summer Fest.”

The celebration of America’s Independence will be an early morning until after dusk event on Saturday, June 25.

“Summer Fest” will get off to an early start with the Independence Day Parade along Main Street at 9 a.m. and end with a bang with the City of Brundidge Fireworks Show just after dusk.

“In between, we will feature our Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Awards Ceremony at the Bass House Pavilion,” McDaniels said. “The ceremony will include the introduction of the participating Miss and Little Miss representatives from area cities. Following the ceremony, the city will host a Queens’ Tea at Brundidge Station.”

On the grounds of the historic Bass House, there will be arts and crafts vendors, musical entertainment and a cook-off contest.

Throughout the afternoon, the Cow Plop Bingo Contest will be underway. At the conclusion of the contest, prizes will be awarded to the winner.

Later in the day, the winner/loser of the Kiss a Pig fundraiser will get to pucker up to the pig.

The gates of Bulldog Stadium will open around 6:45 p.m. with the city of Brundidge Inaugural Fireworks Show beginning at nightfall.

Everyone is invited to join the fun of Summer Fest in Brundidge on June 25.